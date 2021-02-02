Covid-19: More than three million meals provided to Dundee residents during pandemic

More than three million meals have been provided to residents across Dundee during the pandemic.

A total of 3,075,566 meals – or their equivalent in cash payments to families – have been distributed around the city thanks to the efforts of the council, third sector partners and the Scottish Government.

Council leader John Alexander said: “The scale of the support has been fantastic. This landmark shows just how much has been achieved, in the face of the virus, by volunteers and key partners working together.

“I know that the food supplies have given families and individuals a vital lifeline during a very critical period.

“Lockdown periods haven’t been easy for anyone and the food provision networks have helped to provide supplies as well as peace of mind for their recipients.

“I want to thank everyone who has helped with the continuation of the food deliveries throughout this extended period of time, under some very difficult circumstances.

“Their hard work doesn’t go unnoticed and they’ve helped many to get through the pandemic.”

In addition to food, sources of support for people struggling during the pandemic have included crisis and community care grants – over £1.1 million has been paid out in the city since the start of April.

Sources of advice and support for individuals during the pandemic are available on the Dundee City Council website.