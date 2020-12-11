A lout coughed on police officers and wished they had coronavirus after they arrested him for breaching his curfew.

Derek Colquhoun lashed out after he was found outside his Adamson Court flat after 9pm in September.

Colquhoun claimed his brother had the key to his flat and raised concerns to officers about his brother’s welfare.

The 36-year-old reacted angrily after being arrested and struggled with police before coughing towards them once at police headquarters as well as wishing they had coronavirus.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how officers were on patrol just after 12.15am where they found Colquhoun outside another flat in the block.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine said: “The accused stated he was unable to access the property as he did not have a key and was concerned about his brother who had the key.

© Kris Miller/ DCT Media

“Checks were made and it was established that his brother was at the accident and emergency department following a drug overdose.

“They made the accused aware he was being arrested for a breach of bail and he stated that he wasn’t going anywhere.”

‘I wish yous got coronavirus’

Colquhoun flailed his arms and refused to remove his hand from his pocket. He was then taken to the ground and handcuffed before being inside a police van.

After being taken to West Bell Street, Colquhoun said to two officers: “I wish yous got coronavirus,” before coughing towards them.

Colquhoun, a prisoner of HMP Perth, admitted breaching his 9pm until 7am curfew before flailing his arms and struggling with PCs Emma Claybourne, Paul Wightman and Ramsay Scott on September 6.

He then coughed towards the police officers – PC Wightman and PC Justin Coff – while stating that he wished they had coronavirus.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence on Colquhoun, a serial offender, until January for reports to be prepared.

He said: “It seems to me there’s a realistic prospect that if Mr Colquhoun deals fairly and squarely with the social worker then he might yet find the door to a community disposal is open.”

Colquhoun was remanded in custody meantime.

