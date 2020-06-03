Covid-19 linked with more than 150 deaths in Dundee since pandemic began as Scottish toll close to 4,000

More than 150 deaths in Dundee have now been linked to coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

New National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows that as of Sunday a total of 3,911 deaths registered in Scotland have been associated with Covid-19 since the start of the outbreak – a rise of 212.

The total number of deaths across Tayside and Fife between May 25 and May 31 – where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate – were 13 in Tayside and eight in Fife.

A regional breakdown shows that Scottish Covid-19 deaths registered since the start of the pandemic were 2,527 in Tayside and 1,937 in Fife; taking the toll for the area to 4,464 since the pandemic began.

Of the Tayside figure: 157 deaths were in Dundee, 66 were in Angus, and there were also 66 in Perth and Kinross.

A total of 139 deaths in Tayside and 69 in the kingdom have been in care homes.

Last week’s NRS figure, which was valid up to May 24, showed 457 Covid-19 deaths across Tayside and Fife since the pandemic began.

Of the figure: 149 deaths were in Dundee, 62 were in Angus, and 65 were in Perth and Kinross.

Across the whole of Scotland there were a total of 131 Covid-19 deaths registered between May 25 and May 31, a decrease of 99 from the week before. This is the fifth weekly reduction in Scottish coronavirus deaths in a row.

A total of 68 Covid-19 deaths in Scotland (51.9%) last week took place in care homes.

The NRS figures include all cases where Covid-19 is mentioned in a person’s death certificate and are distinct from the daily figures produced by Health Protection Scotland (HPS), which have so far included only individuals who have died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in Scotland has risen from 3,779 last week.