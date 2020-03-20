Covid-19 kindness: Tell us your good news stories as we tackle the coronavirus crisis together

While it is no doubt a time of panic, disruption and in some cases sorrow, not all news regarding coronavirus is doom-and-gloom.

Here at the Tele, we would like to hear from people who have something or someone to be grateful for at a time of hardship, as Covid-19 brings the country almost to a standstill.

Perhaps your neighbour has been collecting essentials such as food or medicine while you self-isolate, or a friend has become your emergency babysitter as your children are suddenly off school while you have to work.

During this difficult time, the Evening Telegraph would like to give our readers in Tayside and Fife the opportunity to share the things – and people – they are thankful for with the public.

Please email us at: newsdesk@eveningtelegraph.co.uk; send us a message us via our Facebook page, – or fill in the form below with your details.

Please include your name, address, telephone number and as much information as possible about what you are grateful for and why.

Whatever the story, please get in touch and keep your eye on The Evening Telegraph, both in print and on our website, where we will publish as many of your good news stories as we can.

