Covid-19: January to be ‘the most challenging’ yet after Christmas household mixing

Top Tayside doctors have warned that January could be “the most challenging” yet because of household mixing over Christmas.

On Thursday the NHS board discussed how it was planning to deal with a predicted surge in coronavirus on top of the normal winter pressures such as the seasonal flu and people breaking bones after slipping on ice.

This comes as the health board marked the 269th day of dealing with coronavirus in Tayside.

People all across Dundee and beyond will be allowed to form ‘Christmas bubbles’ from Wednesday, December 23 until Sunday, December 27 of up to eight people from three different households.

However, NHS Tayside has warned this will cause a surge in Covid-19 cases across the city.

Speaking at the meeting Dr Emma Fletcher, director of public health at NHS Tayside, said: “We are still in a similar position to the work we have been doing over the past nine months since the first positive case of Covid-19 in Scotland back in March.

© Supplied by NHS Tayside

“The next couple of months will be some of the most challenging we will experience.

“The vaccine is excellent news but with a significant increase in incidents over the next few months it is key everyone follows the advice and guidance at this time.”

Dr David Connell, clinical lead for winter planning at NHS Tayside, also laid out what steps the health board is taking to make sure it copes with this increase in demand.

He said the key to success would be managing all viral illnesses including Covid-19, seasonal flu, other flu-like illnesses and norovirus while still maintaining unscheduled and planned care.

Dr Connell also said it was important Tayside’s hospitals were prepared for a surge in capacity while still sticking to social distancing and added NHS Tayside had one of the biggest uptakes of the flu vaccination on mainland Scotland.

He said: “Winter is hard because of the increase in demand.

“It can lead to orthopaedic spikes and staff illnesses and we have to manage surges of Covid-19 alongside other winter respiratory diseases like the flu – that is why it will be harder.

“My concern is what will happen at Christmas when Covid-19 rates increase.

“With the mixing of households there will be an increase in transmission of Covid-19 and then there will be a rise in Covid-19 inpatients and others through late December and January.

“January is always busy but it will peak in early to mid-January.

“We are already at this level so January could feel much busier.

“Covid-19 has a 20-25% inpatient mortality rate and the virus has not changed significantly so we expect that to continue.

“The worst case scenario would be a significant flu season alongside a Covid-19 surge, staff shortages, winter weather and EU exit.

“We have to prepare to do this for the next seven to 14 weeks.

“But when there is pressure, NHS Tayside will still deliver to people.”

‘The most challenging winter any of us will have faced’

Health chiefs in Tayside have been told not to rely on help from elsewhere should the region struggle under a “perfect storm” this winter.

During the board meeting, health bosses were warned this winter could be the most challenging they have ever faced because of predicted surges in Covid-19, the seasonal flu, bad weather and Brexit.

Councillor Eric Drysdale, from Perth and Kinross Council, asked if NHS Tayside would be able to get help from other Scottish health boards should it struggle this winter.

He said: “This could be described as a perfect storm of a winter with Covid-19, bad weather, flu and of course EU exit, all of which conspires to make this the most challenging winter any of us will have faced.

“If NHS Tayside’s resources are stretched because of a particular surge in this area, and areas such as the north of Scotland are less badly affected, what happens to national resilience to deal with a scenario like this?”

© Steve MacDougall/DCTMedia

However Grant Archibald, chief executive of NHS Tayside, said although aid would be given where it was needed, it was important the health board was well prepared to stand on its own as other health boards will also struggle this winter.

He said: “There is absolutely a commitment to mutual aid, that is a given.

“If your party fails, another party can help.

“But we must be mindful this problem is universal across the UK and in other parts of the world so we can’t over rely on the belief that others can come to our assistance.

“Even in the most extreme circumstances we need to be ready because if we are having challenges ourselves, this could be happening elsewhere too.

“Mutual aid would be set but be mindful of the challenges of this pandemic.

“It is incumbent for me to make sure Tayside is as ready as possible for the perfect storm.”

As many people as possible should get the Covid-19 vaccine

The board’s director of public health has said there is “nothing to indicate” the Pfizer vaccine will not work on the new strain of Covid-19.

Earlier this week, more than 1,000 cases of a new variant of coronavirus were identified in 60 different local authorities in the south of England.

The World Health Organisation has since been notified and health secretary Matt Hancock said UK scientists were already doing detailed studies on the variant.

However Dr Emma Fletcher said she has had no information to suggest the new variant cannot be controlled by the current vaccine.

This comes after Angus councillor Bob Myles raised concerns about the new variant during yesterday’s meeting.

Dr Fletcher said: “I have heard nothing to indicate the vaccine doesn’t cover the variants that are circulating.

“Even in Scotland we know there are very, very subtle changes within the virus so a number of variants are circulating and we are still expecting further information about the variant referred to in London.

“But we have no information to suggest it is not controlled by the vaccine and there are a number of variants we continue to monitor that are not significantly different from the original virus strain.”

She also encouraged as many people as possible to take up the flu and the Covid-19 vaccine when they are offered it in the weeks and months to come.

Dr Fletcher added: “This is the biggest vaccination programme we have been tasked to deliver in the shortest period of time.

“The vaccine team is working with national colleagues to get the heads up when trays of the vaccine are coming in and as soon as we are aware of that we will open up vaccine appointments.

“We are expecting all of the supply we had been advised of at the beginning of December to come in.

“There will be increased communication nationally and locally on how important it is to take up the vaccine when it is offered.

“I would strongly encourage everyone to do so when they are offered it.”