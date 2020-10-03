Covid-19 investigation at Dundee nursery after positive test result

A Covid-19 investigation has been launched after a member of staff connected to a Dundee nursery tested positive.

A joint statement from NHS Tayside and Dundee City Council addressed the situation at Jessie Porter Nursery in Harestane Road.

Dr Ellie Hothersall, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, said, “NHS Tayside, Dundee City Council and partners have been working closely to investigate the case.

“All close contacts have been identified and have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

“This means that all those identified as a close contact must remain at home and not mix with other households.

“Jessie Porter Nursery is currently closed due to the holiday period.”

The head teacher has contacted all parents directly to inform them of the situation.

Audrey May, Dundee City Council chief education officer, said: “We are working closely with NHS Tayside’s health protection team and I would reassure families that appropriate action is being taken.”