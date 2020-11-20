Covid-19: Hundreds of Dundee families given free period products in lockdown

More than 400 families in Dundee have received free period products during the coronavirus lockdown.

Before the pandemic, Dundee City Council provided free period products in schools and public buildings and introduced a home delivery service at the start of lockdown.

Since then, hundreds have been relying on the vital lifeline.

So many opportunities to tackle period poverty

Councillor Lynne Short, who is the council’s spokeswoman on the free period products scheme, said it was important as many people as possible were aware of the help available during lockdown.

She said: “There may be someone who thinks their daughter or wife isn’t getting the help they need, and they can get in touch with us about it.

“I was recently at the supermarket and went up to someone looking at the period products and said ‘you don’t have to pay for these, I can help you’.

“There are so many opportunities in the city to tackle period poverty and help towards the long-term plan of making free products universal.

“We also want to get period products out to some of the more male-dominated work areas of the council, because if we just make this a women’s problem, 50% of the population switches off.

“This affects people’s wives, daughters, mothers, and sisters – it is a family problem.

“It is a problem for everyone so it is important we don’t take this information and make it all about women.”

Help for Dundee students during lockdown

Students living in Dundee have also been supported to get access to free period products during the coronavirus lockdown.

Members of Dundee University Students’ Association have been making up free period packs to hand out to those who need it.

The university has also been working with Sanctuary, the company that runs its halls of residences, to make sure those staying in student accommodation have good access to free period products during the coronavirus lockdown as well.

‘No one should have to struggle on their period’

Lauren MacGregor, vice-president of student welfare at the students’ association, said: “It’s been more important than ever to ensure that our students have access to period products.

“DUSA has continued to provide free sanitary products within our building, and has worked to raise awareness of period poverty through our welfare campaigns.

“We’ve been working closely with the university’s student funding unit who have been making up free period packs containing a range of sanitary products.

“Throughout the semester, we’ve held stalls alongside the student funding team to distribute these packs, which we received really positive feedback from students.

“Our preventing period poverty society has also done some fantastic work this year on educating students on period poverty, and working to break the stigma around periods on their social media platforms.

“No one should have to struggle on their period, and I think that we all have a responsibility to help fight the stigma around periods.”

A spokeswoman for the council said: “With the closure of schools and community buildings the home delivery service provided a key service to many during lockdown.

“This service was open to all residents in the city.

“We have now delivered to over 400 households and the service continues to run whilst many buildings still have restricted access.

“There was an increase in interest in reusable products during this time, as we move forward with our work on period poverty, widening access to a range of reusable products will be key in our school and community provision.

Those who would like a delivery of free sanitary products should email periodproducts@dundeecity.gov.uk or call 01382 433132.