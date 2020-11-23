Covid-19: Hundreds of businesses reported for alleged rule breaking

More than 100 Dundee businesses have been reported for allegedly not sticking to coronavirus restrictions.

The data comes just days after footage emerged of fans dancing and hugging in an Aberdeen bar after Scotland’s Euro 2020 win against Serbia.

Police attended during the dramatic penalty shoot-out and the Draft Project was later ordered to remove all its televisions.

However, closer to home, it seems members of the public are just as quick to pick up the phone to complain to Dundee City Council.

Local authority contacted 513 times since the start of June

Since the start of June, the local authority has been contacted 513 times by people complaining or raising concerns about a business in the city not complying with lockdown rules.

The complaints range from businesses selling alcohol when they were not allowed to, large gatherings and alleged illegal house parties, and concerns about a lack of social distancing and wearing of face masks.

According to statistics obtained by Pure Radio, 106 of the calls made to the local authority were to complain about a business in the city.

Of the complaints made, 77 were about a restaurant or catering business.

On top of that, 18 were to raise concerns about people not wearing face masks, and 14 questioned social distancing practices.

Other complaints included one on July 27 when a tenant called to say they had been threatened with eviction from their property illegally after being unable to pay their rent, and on October 1 when someone called to say they had been refused a window visit with a bedbound relative.

The council received two complaints on June 1 from people accusing a gym of being open, while 15 calls were made on August 10 to accuse a bingo hall of operating against the guidelines.

Complaints were also made about a group of school children allegedly congregating outside a takeaway premises and when “hundreds” of people gathered at Claypotts Park.

A complaint was also made against a social club on August 17 for allegedly allowing customers to queue up at the bar, while on October 9 someone complained there was a party being held in a barber’s shop below them.

After the schools went back, a head teacher called the council to raise concerns about social distancing in a staffroom.

Other concerns raised included selling “out of code” fizzy drinks, playing music too loudly and having outdoor furniture on land that didn’t belong to the business.

A number of high profile Covid-19 breaches across Tayside have come to light.

A group of revellers was thrown out of Forbes of Kingennie earlier this month after falsely claiming they formed one household.

The party had hired out the resort’s largest lodge but suspicions were raised when staff at the driving range heard loud noises.

Libby Forbes from Forbes of Kingennie said: “We gave the group an hour to leave and thankfully they just left, but we said if they didn’t leave, the police would have to be involved.”

Another breach which hit the headlines and resulted in action centred on Dundee United player Mark Connolly.

The Irish centre-back was picked up by a cab in the early hours after visiting the Balcony Bar on the city’s Ward Road in September.

But the taxi driver lodged an official complaint with the Tannadice club after the 28-year-old player refused to wear a mask.

Meanwhile, the city council said its officers continue to make sure everyone is sticking to coronavirus restriction guidance.

A spokesman said: “Our officers regularly visit establishments to help them fulfil their obligations under national coronavirus guidance by providing advice and support.”