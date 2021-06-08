Two hospitality venues in Broughty Ferry have announced temporary closures after coronavirus cases were linked to them.
The Fort Hotel and Indos Restaurant have both announced they will close for a number of days.
Two cases have been linked to the Fort Hotel in Broughty Ferry, whilst a member of the kitchen staff at Indos on Brook Street tested positive for coronavirus.
