Council workers’ anger after ‘threatening’ letters told them to get back to work – or face pay cut

City council groundsmen who stood down for two days over Covid-19 fears have been issued “threatening” letters from the local authority.

The workers, who include gravediggers and gardeners, were hand delivered a letter signed by the council’s director of neighbourhood services, Elaine Zwirlein, at the weekend.

The letters warn the staff that if they don’t return to work they will have their pay docked.

They were distributed after their union, the GMB, demanded that all the workers stood down, claiming they were being forced to work without proper Covid-19 protections and were putting their lives at risk.

An email from Dundee City Council to the union stated: “It is my understanding that GMB employees absented themselves on Thursday and today [Friday] with no good reason and therefore we have written to these employees advising that we consider this is construed as unlawful industrial action and will result in a lawful deduction to pay.”

GMB Scotland representative, Helen Meldrum, said the union had submitted a collective grievance to the local authority voicing concerns.

“After we did so we discovered that workers were being hand delivered letters warning them to return to work or face having wages docked,” she said.

“GMB Scotland take the health and safety of all workers very seriously and we will hold individuals to account.

“We want Dundee City Council to follow the rules and stop trying to find loopholes to put low paid workers at unnecessary risk.”

A GMB members’ meeting took place yesterday and no date has yet been set for the workers’ return.

Dundee Labour councillor Richard McCready said he was glad the GMB had stood up for workers’ rights.

He said: “I am appalled that faced with a trade union raising concerns about the health and safety of workers in the face of the ongoing pandemic Dundee City Council has resorted to issuing threatening letters to workers who are trying to make sure that they and their families are safe in these difficult times.

“Trade unions are quite right to take the health and safety of their members seriously.

“Dundee City Council should also take workers’ rights seriously and should at the very least listen to what the GMB have to say rather than threaten workers with deductions to their pay.

“I have written to the Chief Executive of the council calling for this situation to be sorted sooner rather than later and for the council to take the health and safety of its workforce seriously as well as the health and safety of the wider population of our city. The public sector should be leading by example in these difficult times.’

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “The Chief Executive will respond directly to Cllr McCready in due course.”