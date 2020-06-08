Covid-19 expert hopes latest figures show signs virus could be ‘on the way out’ of Dundee

A leading expert on Covid-19 believes the low figures recorded in Dundee since the beginning of the month could mean the disease is on “the way out” of the city.

Hugh Pennington, a professor of bacteriology at Aberdeen University, is optimistic that the city, along with the rest of Tayside, may finally be reaching a turning point in the fight against coronavirus.

His optimism comes after it was reported, via Dundee City Council leader John Alexander, that there has been only one confirmed Covid-19 case in Dundee since June 1.

Mr Pennington said: “I believe we are seeing the start of the recovery and the possible end of Covid-19 in Dundee. There is definite cause for optimism given the new figures released.

“The fact that there has been only one new case in Dundee since the beginning of the month is very positive.

“I will be more confident that we may soon see the end in Dundee if we can move forward and record no new cases in the very near future.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon recently eased lockdown restrictions, meaning friends and family from different households can meet up in outdoor areas.

It also saw a return to the golf course for many across the city, as well as garden centres re-opening.

As the rate of transmission continues to slow, Mr Pennington believes it proves gradual easing of lockdown restrictions are working.

But he warned those working in offices could still face a longer lay-off.

He said: “With the rate of transmission is slowing it speeds up the opportunity for normal life to resume.

“This is important information for businesses and schools to work from.

“If this continues there is no reason why the gradual easing of lockdown won’t work effectively.

“For example allowing golfers back on courses should not lead to any new infections.

“Similarly other events and sports where people can safely socially distance should not be a problem.

“I think it might be a while before people who work in offices can get back to work because of the close nature of working conditions but there’s no reason why people can’t be outside queuing at garden centres for example.”

For teachers and parents, Mr Pennington believes they can take reassurance from the drop and hopes it will lead to a decrease in anxiety over children contracting coronavirus when they return to schools.

He also believes it would now be sensible to research exactly how the disease made its way into Tayside – and how it spread among communities.

“It’s possible that many cases were brought from outside the area and also that they spread among family members,” Mr Pennington added.

“Dundee and Tayside had a high incidence of the virus at the beginning but that has definitely eased considerably in recent weeks.

“There are considerable local differences all over Scotland and currently Dundee and Tayside is faring very well.

“I believe the slow chipping away of lockdown is a very sensible approach and it will allow to us to see what happens next.”