Business chiefs have been warned Dundee faces the biggest challenge of any city in Scotland when it comes to recovering the economy after coronavirus.
The Centre for Cities’ annual study, called ‘Cities Outlook 2021’ says the Covid-19 outbreak is making improving Scotland’s economy almost four times harder than before, and says Dundee faces more challenges than any other Scottish city.
