Covid-19: Dundee researchers look to recruit 400 volunteers for vaccine trial

Dundee researchers are looking to recruit 400 volunteers for a new Covid-19 vaccine trial.

From today Dundee University and NHS Tayside will start a clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

Each volunteer will be given two injections of the trial vaccine within two months at Ninewells Hospital and asked to keep a daily diary on a mobile app.

Should the vaccine be successful, it is hoped it could play a pivotal role in reducing Covid-19 worldwide.

Professor Jacob George from the university’s school of medicine said: “It is a real testament to the research and development capability of the university and NHS Tayside to be selected to lead this trial in Scotland.

“Here we have the expertise and dedication to determine the efficacy of a vaccine that has the potential to help return the world to some semblance of normality again, but we cannot do this without the help of the public.

“While there has been some encouraging news this week about the development of a vaccine, it is widely acknowledged that we will need multiple vaccines if we are to bring this virus under control.

“This trial, therefore, is critically important and we are calling on people across Tayside and Fife to help us potentially bring an end to this pandemic.”

Dr Philip Short, consultant respiratory physician at Ninewells, added: Our study gives the people of Tayside and Fife the opportunity to get involved in Covid-19 vaccine research.

“This is the first study using this potential vaccine to be trialled in the UK and focuses on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine in tackling Covid-19.

“We would encourage anyone to get in touch with us about our vaccine study.

“Together we can help to eliminate Covid-19.”

Those interested should contact Tay.ensemble2@nhs.scot