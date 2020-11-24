Covid-19: Dundee public encouraged to report businesses for flouting rules

Dundee residents are being encouraged to continue to report businesses which are not sticking to the strict coronavirus rules.

John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council, says it is “imperative” any concerns from members of the public about businesses not complying with the rules are reported and investigated thoroughly.

This comes after new statistics found members of the public had contacted the council 513 times between the beginning of June and mid-October to report a business in the city.

Mr Alexander is now encouraging those with concerns to raise this and says most businesses adapt when a complaint about coronavirus compliance is made.

He said: “The vast majority of individuals and businesses continue to not only adhere to the advice, but to go above and beyond.

“They should be thanked for their efforts to help us drive down cases of Covid-19.

“However, as we’ve learnt over the last few months, it only takes a small minority to have a disproportionate impact.

“It’s imperative that any concerns or complaints around compliance are reported and acted upon quickly.

“In my experience, most complaints are taken forward easily and the business adapts or addresses the issue rapidly.

“It is rare to find a business going out of their way to flout the rules.”

A total of 106 of these calls were to complain about a business, and 77 of these complaints were about a restaurant or catering business.

On top of this 18 were to raise concerns about people not wearing face masks and 14 questioned social distancing practices.

Other complaints included businesses selling alcohol when they were not allowed to, large gatherings and illegal house parties, and concerns about a lack of social distancing and wearing of face masks.