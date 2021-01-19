Covid-19: Dundee man tells of overcoming obstacles to get new job during the pandemic

A man has told of overcoming mental health difficulties to get a new job during the coronavirus pandemic.

After finishing college Fraser Watson, 22, had to put his dreams of working in theatre on hold because of the Covid-19 outbreak and was then left “devastated” when he lost his part-time restaurant job.

He said he quickly felt down and said it was tough to keep positive.

This comes as a new report from The Prince’s Trust found 47% of young people in Scotland say their mental health has worsened since the start of the pandemic.

A further 32% say they now feel “unable to cope with life” and 63% said they “always” or “often” feel anxious and like they are missing out on being young.

The report also reveals 23% do not feel confident about their future work, 55% say it is harder to ask for employment help at the moment, and 66% say getting a new job now feels impossible because there is so much competition.

Fraser, however, said he was able to overcome these obstacles by taking on a Get Into Retail course with The Prince’s Trust and was eventually offered a job at M&S in Dundee.

He said: “I was really pleased I got to finish my college course before lockdown, but it did mean when I lost my job that I had nothing to keep myself busy.

“Very quickly, you get down.

“I was so optimistic about getting a job when my studies finished but when you’re reading about how badly the pandemic is affecting the economy it’s hard to keep positive.

“I started to feel useless and although I tried to do as much as possible to keep busy, it was tough.

“When my Project Scotland helper told me that The Prince’s Trust was running a course in Dundee with M&S I was instantly interested.

“I had no retail experience, but I decided to give it a go and I was really surprised by how much I enjoyed it.

“I had previously worked behind the scenes in hospitality, so it was nice to be front of house so to speak and deal with the public.

“During the course, I realised I would like to work in retail and when I was offered a job, I made sure to grab it.”

Fraser now gets continued support from The Prince’s Trust and volunteers at vegan café Serendipities, which helps people with learning difficulties.

He now says he is hopeful for his future and believes he can still achieve his goal of working in the theatre industry.

Fraser added: “I am proud of myself.

“I’m glad I took part in something when I could have easily stayed at home feeling worse about things.

“I still can’t believe I’ve found a new job during a pandemic and I really enjoyed it.

“Having the support of the trust means I’m in a much better place and feel better about my future.”