Covid-19: Dundee charity to return to ‘crisis response’ as demand for food parcels likely to soar

A Dundee charity is going back to its ‘crisis response’ and says it expects demand for its food parcels to soar in the new year.

Dundee Thegither began offering food parcels to those who were struggling at the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown, but wound down the service to help only regular users over the summer.

But as the number of positive cases increases, Dundee Thegither is gearing up to help tackle the growing number of people in Mid Craigie and Linlathen needing help.

Siobhan Tolland from the charity said: “We are effectively moving back to our original crisis service.

“Back in the beginning we were extraordinarily busy.

“We are beginning to get more referrals now and we are expecting demand to rise in January because of increases in unemployment and increases in coronavirus infection rates as the winter months go on.

“Furlough is a good thing but for people on low incomes, 80% of their wages takes them below the poverty line.

“And we are also seeing a slight rise in older people looking for assistance too.

“We now got premises on Kingsway East from Dundee City Council – Linlathen has one of the highest poverty rates in Scotland and there is not much food provision here.

“Linlathen also has a high rate of Covid-19 infections too.

“We also want to encourage people to self-isolate if they need to – it can be very difficult to self-isolate if you are hungry and desperate for food.”

Dundee Thegither moved to their new premises on the Kingsway at the beginning of October and only weeks later had a break-in.

However, Siobhan says the community rallied round to help the charity recover from the incident.

She added: “We recently had a break in which made such a mess.

“But good things come from the bad because we had lots of people offering to help us and Scotmid and Asda offered us food too.

“The community really rallied behind us which is great.

“We had lots of neighbours coming by to ask if we were okay afterwards as well.”

Soon Dundee Thegither will be running food collections on Tuesdays and Thursdays and home deliveries for those who are self-isolating on Saturdays.

They are also looking to recruit new volunteers to help get back to its crisis response levels.