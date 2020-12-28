A children’s welfare charity has warned abusers are becoming increasingly wise to their attempts to support victims online during the pandemic.

Early on in the lockdown, fears were raised youngsters would be more vulnerable to abusers because they would be spending more time behind closed doors.

Dundee charity Eighteen and Under, which provides confidential support to survivors, has introduced an online service with face-to-face help restricted due to the pandemic.

It also claims the number of youngsters seeking support has spiralled with many “trapped” at home with their abusers.

© PA

Clare Barrie, a support worker for the charity, said: “We have been told by young people that they are finding it harder and harder to message us or chat online as the abusers watch them closely, check their phones, limit internet access and look at their history.

“Abusers make it so young people feel silenced. We know there are many more young people out there that need support that haven’t been able to speak for fear of repercussion.

“For this reason we need more highly confidential services that young people can access and much higher vigilance especially for those young people being looked after by local authorities.”

‘Numbers are on the rise’

Clare said that on average the charity supports around 300 young people a year in the area, however, she says these numbers are on the rise.

The charity has gone so far as to recruit a team of new online volunteers to help the growing number of survivors accessing help from home.

Clare added: “Virus lockdowns and restrictions have left children more vulnerable to abuse at home.

“As Covid-19 restrictions continue, behind closed doors many vulnerable young people are trapped within abusive households.

“The sexual and violent abuse of children remains a stark reality throughout this global health crisis, with vital confidential support being challenging to access.”

“Abuse doesn’t stop because of the virus and neither can vital services that provide critical support,” Clare added.

“Social isolation and a lack of mental health support leaves these young people at increased risk.

“Although there are restrictions in many areas and people are not meant to enter one another’s homes, abusers are already law breakers and those involved in sexual exploitation certainly don’t bother with Covid-19 guidelines and legislation.”

Due to the restrictions, the charity’s abuse prevention programmes, such as the award winning V.I.P. (Violence Is Preventable), have not been happening at schools, where they have proven success in identifying abused young people.

“Teachers, social workers, youth workers and, just as importantly, friends and wider family seeing less of young people has made abuse harder to spot and young people to become more isolated,” she added.

“Abuse is hard to speak about even at the best of times, with many young people not telling until many years later. Restrictions this year have made it even harder.”

For more information on Eighteen And Under’s support services, click here.