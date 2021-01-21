A popular Dundee cafe is working hard to ensure no one goes without a good meal during the latest Covid-19 lockdown with a unique delivery service.
The Selkie on Exchange Street is handing out free meals to families who are struggling every Wednesday between 3pm and 6pm – and all people have to do is phone up and say “Auntie Nicky sent me”.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe