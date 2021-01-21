Thursday, January 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Covid-19: Dundee cafe The Selkie launches unique scheme to help feed struggling families

by Rachel Amery
January 21, 2021, 8:37 am Updated: January 21, 2021, 11:28 am
© Mhairi EdwardsSophie Fairweather prepares some of the deliveries at The Selkie.
Sophie Fairweather prepares some of the deliveries at The Selkie.

A popular Dundee cafe is working hard to ensure no one goes without a good meal during the latest Covid-19 lockdown with a unique delivery service.

The Selkie on Exchange Street is handing out free meals to families who are struggling every Wednesday between 3pm and 6pm – and all people have to do is phone up and say “Auntie Nicky sent me”.

