Covid-19: First Minister optimistic vaccinations can begin soon as Tayside stays in Tier 3

Tayside will remain under Level 3 restrictions with the first minister also confirming vaccines could be rolled out before Christmas.

Dundee, Angus and Perth has been under the second most severe bracket for several weeks now, with limits on travel in and out of the areas and strict rules in place on hospitality.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament yesterday, Ms Sturgeon told MSPs coronavirus cases and hospitalisation numbers are declining across the country, but added the Scottish Government would continue “to err on the side of caution”.

Confirming Angus, Dundee, Fife, and Perth and Kinross would remain under the third tier of restrictions, she added: “Last week I expressed some concern about rising cases numbers in Clackmannanshire and Perth and Kinross but I’m pleased to note numbers in both of these areas have stabilised and at this stage are improving.”

But the first minister was also optimistic that immunisation could begin soon.

She told MSPs: “The cabinet reviewed the plans for vaccination this morning.

“And I can confirm that we are ready to begin that process just as soon we receive the first supplies of vaccine.”

“And of course we hope that by the spring, a significant proportion of the people who are most vulnerable to Covid will have been vaccinated.”

Meanwhile. Professor Hugh Pennington said it was vital the NHS was adequately prepared as and when the vaccine was ready.

He said: “Let’s hope the health boards are up to the task because there have been issues with the flu vaccine which is much easier to give out.

“No one will be immune before Christmas time, even if they started to vaccinate people today.”