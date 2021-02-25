Covid-19 court backlog sees Dundee sex offender registrations dip after record high

The number of sex offenders being officially registered in Dundee is falling due to the Covid-19 court backlog.

Martin Dey, head of the city’s community justice team, said there had been a dip during lockdown as courts struggled to deal with cases.

He said: “The number of RSOs [registered sex offenders] during Covid-19 has slightly gone down.

“That’s because the number of people reaching the end of their term of registration is now increasing, because the court is falling away, in terms of the court being postponed.”