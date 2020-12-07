Community groups in Dundee have been praised for helping thousands of people across the city during the coronavirus lockdown.

A new report called Stories of Hope has been sent to the Scottish Government and reveals more than 200,000 acts of kindness have been carried out by volunteers during lockdown all over Scotland.

The report, produced by the Evangelical Alliance and Serve Scotland, also highlights the good work being done in Dundee, including the Dundee Food Insecurity Network, City Church Dundee, Fintry Parish Church and the Tayside Christian Fellowship.

At the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown, City Church Dundee reached out to all its neighbours to make sure no one went without food and other basic essentials.

© SYSTEM

One of those who was helped was Sarah, who said: “Having moved to Dundee just before the lockdown, after coming out of a women’s refuge, I was very isolated.

“All alone and hit by food shortages in the first few weeks of lockdown, I didn’t know how I’d provide for my child.

“Then a leaflet for City Church Dundee’s community outreach was popped through my letterbox.

“I called the church in case they knew anyone who could help me put up blinds (I didn’t have any up for four weeks) – within an hour they were here to help.

“It was a huge relief and gave me a sense of hope in a really difficult time.

“Since then, the church has made every effort to support me and my child.

“I am so grateful for the support, and I am sure that as a Christian myself, I will be able to repay the kindness one day.

© SYSTEM

Anne Stocks, community engagement officer at City Church Dundee, said: “One thing we discovered during the first few weeks of the lockdown was an awful lot of people were surviving on food bank parcels and not always getting fresh produce.

© SYSTEM

“So we handed out fresh food boxes which contained five meals for a family of four to 30 families for eight weeks.

“It has been tough for people and I have no idea how some of the young mums around us have survived not being able to go out.

“It has been a tough nine months and now it is getting harder and harder for people because it is cold, wet, windy and dark and it is just dragging on.

“But we have done what we can.

© Mhairi Edwards

Jacky Close, who heads up the food insecurity network, said: “We have all done quite a lot in the last nine months.

“The main thing is coordinating food responses across the city to make sure food goes out to the people who are really struggling and we have done that since March 23.

“The government has committed to giving each local authority help with food and it is about £10,000 a week on food, it is a huge piece of work.

“It was worse during the first lockdown when we were handing out food to 4,700 every week, and that doesn’t include those going to Dundee Foodbank.

“We also have to make sure information to help people is also going out in the food bags.

“Everyone is all about digital but people need the information in their hands so we print it off to give to people.

“I think what is amazing is the way everyone has pulled up their sleeves and worked together, that is what I am impressed with.

“People who have never met are supporting each other.

© Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media

“We are helping people who are really struggling and are facing a sudden job loss, their income has dropped dramatically and they are left with nothing because they have no savings to fall back on.

“People are feeling embarrassed and upset, we have had some people coming in crying because they have never had to do this before, that is how desperate people are.

“Now it is winter people also need to have their heating on so much more, there are older people who have to go to bed all day because they can’t afford to heat their homes and normally they would have gone out to a community centre.”