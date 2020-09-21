Covid-19 cases see pupils at Kirkcaldy, Lochgelly and Auchterarder schools asked to stay home

Children at three more Fife and Perthshire schools have been told to stay at home due to cases of coronavirus.

Pupils in three classes at Sinclairtown Primary School, in Kirkcaldy, have been asked to self-isolate, as have some pupils at Lochgelly High School and the Community School of Auchterarder.

The Lochgelly pupil and the individual linked with the Kirkcaldy school who have tested positive were both said to be isolating at home with mild symptoms.

POSITIVE COVID-19 CASE AT SINCLAIRTOWN PRIMARY SCHOOL

It was also a pupil who tested positive at the Auchterarder school.

NHS Fife revealed the latest cases to affect Fife schools – now totalling 10 – on Sunday evening, while the Perthshire case – taking affected schools in Perth and Kinross to four – was announced by NHS Tayside on Monday morning.

All pupils in classes P1A, P4 and some in P2 of Sinclairtown and those in Lochgelly High identified as close contacts have been asked to stay at home from Monday to isolate.

POSITIVE COVID-19 CASE AT LOCHGELLY HIGH SCHOOL

For both schools, NHS Fife also said: “There continues to be no evidence of any onward transmission within the school at this stage and the risk to pupils and staff remains low.”

Close contacts of the Auchterarder pupil have been asked to isolate until October 2.

NHS Tayside consultant in public health medicine, Dr Emma Fletcher, said: “I would like to reassure parents that if you have not been contacted individually this means that your child has not been identified as a contact in the school, and they can continue to attend school and undertake other activities as normal.

“All appropriate precautions are in place and the schools remain open.”

Perth & Kinross Council’s lifelong learning committee convener Councillor Caroline Shiers said: “I hope the pupil makes a speedy recovery. Every time there is a confirmed case of coronavirus in schools it is unsettling for everyone in the school community.

“A number of pupils at the Community School of Auchterarder will have to self-isolate because of this case but this disruption is necessary to prevent further spread of the virus.

“Our dedicated teachers will continue to provide excellent learning online while pupils are isolated.”

A reminder was issued that anyone with symptoms of the virus – a fever, new and continuous cough, or a loss or change in the sense of taste or smell – should arrange testing using the UK Government Citizens’ Portal or by calling 0800 028 2816.

Parents were also directed to useful information about the virus on NHS Fife’s website and those of Tayside Cares and Fife Council.