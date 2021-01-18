Covid-19: Bereaved Tayside dad pleads with people to stick to lockdown rules

A bereaved dad is pleading with people to stick to the coronavirus lockdown rules after sharing the horror of losing his wife to a serious lung condition.
Kenneth McDonald lost his wife Vivienne three years ago from pulmonary fibrosis, only 18 months after the birth of their son Jacob.
However Kenneth, from Wellbank, says the symptoms of severe Covid-19 and pulmonary
Continue Reading
You are reading subscriber exclusive content. Log in or subscribe to gain access to all content, including the feature exclusives and journalism created by our new Premium Politics team who bring you the very best in exclusives, analysis and opinion from Holyrood and Westminster.Subscribe