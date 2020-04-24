Covid-19 being investigated as possible cause of further deaths at Dundee care home

Covid-19 is being investigated as a possible cause of two further deaths at a Dundee care home.

The total number of fatalities at Pitkerro Care Home over the past week and a half now stands at 11, including a nurse who died as a result of Covid-19.

Operators Hudson Health Care – which has been hit by negligence allegations – confirmed the latest deaths, which occurred on Wednesday night.

However, the company stressed the most recent deaths were not necessarily caused by the virus.

A spokeswoman said: “Our overriding priority remains the health and safety of our residents and staff and, in turn, we ensured to declare an outbreak in the home at the earliest possible opportunity.

“We can confirm that 10 residents and one member of staff have sadly passed away over the past week and a half, of which three residents and the one staff member were tested positive for Covid-19.

“With this being said, whilst we are certain that the staff member’s passing was due to Covid-19, it remains unclear as to whether the passing of the three residents that tested positive was as a result of the virus.

“We would like to reiterate that whilst Covid-19 is a possible cause of death for some of the further seven cases, not all causes are known and we are continuing to work with GPs to assess this.

“A number of the residents that have sadly passed away have, in fact, been tested as negative.”

Three members of staff at Pitkerro have openly claimed Hudson Health Care failed in its duty to protect their health and that of residents during the Covid-19 crisis.

The company has strenuously rejected those allegations, saying they adhered to national safety guidance “every step of the way.”

The latest figures released show that a total of 35 people have died of Covid-19 in care homes in Tayside.

Of those 18 are in Dundee, 13 in Angus and four in Perth and Kinross.