Covid-19: Abertay to offer free courses to Dundonians made redundant during pandemic

Budding students will be given the opportunity to gain new skills after Abertay University announced plans to launch a range of free digital courses in the coming weeks.

From mid-February, the university will be running a number of courses to help locals upskill in a bid to help them learn how to work from home better.

The courses will be completely online over two weeks, and can be done flexibly around home schooling or other potential stumbling blocks.

As well as being open to anyone, the courses will include tuition from academic experts at the university.

Dr Kathy-Ann Fletcher, course coordinator and lecturer at the university’s School of Business, Law and Social Sciences, said the courses are specifically aimed at people in Dundee who are on furlough or who have lost their job as a result of the global pandemic, and want to learn some new skills.

She said: “Covid-19 has dealt an enormous blow to many sectors and we want to help local individuals and companies bounce back through these upskilling courses, which are fully-funded by the Scottish Funding Council.

“Some of the skills the courses cover include digitising supply chains, making customer interactions digital, digital solutions and understanding cyber security threats.

“The course has a number of modules which can be taken individually or together, with cyber security one of the key areas where we expect a lot of interest given the increasing need for businesses to be cyber secure and the strong job prospects in the sector.

“These modules are an excellent stepping stone for people who want to get an introduction to digital business and cyber security, whether that’s with a view to improving the security within an existing business, or perhaps simply taking the first steps towards a new career path.”

The courses start from mid-February and include digitising supply chains, making customer interactions digital, digital solutions, and understanding cyber security threats.

All of the courses on offer are non-technical and are designed to help people familiarise themselves with how businesses deal with digital tasks during and after the coronavirus outbreak.

And the end of each course, participants will get a recognised qualification.

Those interested can sign up online via Abertay University’s website.