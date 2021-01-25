Covid-19: 752 new cases in Scotland as further four deaths confirmed

There have been 752 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Scotland – and four additional deaths.

Tayside and Fife have recorded no deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The council areas saw 74 new cases, including 17 in Angus, 7 in Dundee, 23 in Perth and Kinross and 27 in Fife.

It comes as Scotland has recorded four deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figures bring the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 5,709.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 752 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day.

There are 2,016 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus.

Of these patients, 151 are in intensive care.

Public Health Scotland said 415,402 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 5,538 have received their second dose.

School closure review February 2

Schools will remain closed until mid-February, the first minister told the Scottish Parliament, except for vulnerable children and those of key workers.

The situation is to be reviewed on February 2, Ms Sturgeon added.

She described the situation as an “extraordinary challenge” during her address at Holyrood.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 19,319 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife.

Of this number: 2,258 were in Angus, 5,467 in Dundee, 8,300 in Fife, and 3,294 throughout Perth and Kinross.

The total number of coronavirus deaths across Tayside and Fife is 664.