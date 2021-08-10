Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Covid: 16-year-olds line up for vaccine at Fife drop-in clinic

By Alasdair Clark
August 10, 2021, 7:09 pm
Lily Nicholson is vaccinated by Samantha Wood
Lily Nicholson is vaccinated by Samantha Wood

Young people aged 16 and over in Fife have been lining up for their Covid vaccine after drop-in clinics were announced across the Kingdom.

It comes after new guidance was issued allowing anyone over the age of 16 to come forward for the coronavirus vaccine.

NHS Fife has confirmed a number of drop-in clinics for all those aged over 16, including at the former Argos in Glenrothes town centre.

16-year-old Lily Nicolson was one of those to take advantage of the vaccine on Tuesday.

Speaking about why she came forward, Lily, who is from Glenrothes, said she wanted to protect her loved one.

Covid 16 vaccine Fife
Lily Nicholson said she was vaccinated within five minutes

“I was really keen to get vaccinated because my Gran is vulnerable and I want to do all I can to reduce the chances of passing Covid on to her.

“I went to the drop-in in town and I was seen within about five minutes.

“It was really easy,” she said.

NHS Tayside said they had seen hundreds of young people turn up to be vaccinated over the weekend.

17-year-old Ryan Killorn, from Douglas, was at the Caird Hall on Monday for his vaccination with mum Jennifer.

He was joined by Eilidh Robertson, 16, who came along with her mum, Kim.

Ryan Killorn, 17, at the Caird Hall for his vaccination with mum Jennifer

Jenny Gilruth, MSP for Mid Fife and Glenrothes, says she’s “absolutely delighted” to see the turnout.

She said: “Getting vaccinated is the best way to help suppress the virus and I would strongly encourage all eligible young people in Fife to take up the offer.

“The move to offer 16 and 17-year-olds the Pfizer vaccine in Scotland is in line with the latest advice from the Joint committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

“By getting vaccinated you are not only protecting yourself, you are also protecting others who might be more vulnerable.”

Eilidh Robertson, 16, with mum Kim Robertson

Dr Daniel Chandler, NHS Tayside’s associate director of public health said: “It’s important for young adults to get the jab to protect themselves and those around them as they return to school, college and university over the coming weeks.

“We’ve seen a really positive response from 16 and 17 year olds so far, and our drop-in clinics, which are open to everyone eligible, will continue to run over the coming weeks.

“We’ll also be issuing appointments to 16 and 17 year olds who register with the online portal.

“Our vaccination bus will also be returning to Dundee this week with vaccination clinics running at Dens Road and Stack Leisure Park.

“By getting the jab you are protecting yourself, your loved ones and your local community and helping all of us to get out of this pandemic as quickly and safely as possible.”

Covid Scotland: Perth twins among first under 18s vaccinated in Tayside