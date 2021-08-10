Covid: 16-year-olds line up for vaccine at Fife drop-in clinic

Young people aged 16 and over in Fife have been lining up for their Covid vaccine after drop-in clinics were announced across the Kingdom.

It comes after new guidance was issued allowing anyone over the age of 16 to come forward for the coronavirus vaccine.

NHS Fife has confirmed a number of drop-in clinics for all those aged over 16, including at the former Argos in Glenrothes town centre.

16-year-old Lily Nicolson was one of those to take advantage of the vaccine on Tuesday.

Speaking about why she came forward, Lily, who is from Glenrothes, said she wanted to protect her loved one.

“I was really keen to get vaccinated because my Gran is vulnerable and I want to do all I can to reduce the chances of passing Covid on to her.

“I went to the drop-in in town and I was seen within about five minutes.

“It was really easy,” she said.

NHS Tayside said they had seen hundreds of young people turn up to be vaccinated over the weekend.

17-year-old Ryan Killorn, from Douglas, was at the Caird Hall on Monday for his vaccination with mum Jennifer.

He was joined by Eilidh Robertson, 16, who came along with her mum, Kim.

Jenny Gilruth, MSP for Mid Fife and Glenrothes, says she’s “absolutely delighted” to see the turnout.

She said: “Getting vaccinated is the best way to help suppress the virus and I would strongly encourage all eligible young people in Fife to take up the offer.

“The move to offer 16 and 17-year-olds the Pfizer vaccine in Scotland is in line with the latest advice from the Joint committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

“By getting vaccinated you are not only protecting yourself, you are also protecting others who might be more vulnerable.”

Dr Daniel Chandler, NHS Tayside’s associate director of public health said: “It’s important for young adults to get the jab to protect themselves and those around them as they return to school, college and university over the coming weeks.

“We’ve seen a really positive response from 16 and 17 year olds so far, and our drop-in clinics, which are open to everyone eligible, will continue to run over the coming weeks.

“We’ll also be issuing appointments to 16 and 17 year olds who register with the online portal.

“Our vaccination bus will also be returning to Dundee this week with vaccination clinics running at Dens Road and Stack Leisure Park.

“By getting the jab you are protecting yourself, your loved ones and your local community and helping all of us to get out of this pandemic as quickly and safely as possible.”