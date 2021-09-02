Covid: £130,000 to support Ninewells Hospital staff during recovery from pandemic

Staff at Ninewells Hospital are set to benefit from more than £130,000 of funding to help them during the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

NHS Tayside’s charity arm, Tayside Health Fund, has received the cash from NHS Charities Together.

More than £67,000 is going to spiritual care and wellbeing services.

It will help increase capacity for activities, as staff look for support in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis.

‘Extra pressure’ on wellbeing service during Covid

Alan Gibbon, head of the staff wellbeing service, said: “Our wellbeing services is the primary route for staff to seek one-to-one support within NHS Tayside.

“The staff wellbeing service… has been under increased pressure to provide a timely response to staff support.

“This has been a growing situation due to the ongoing Covid pandemic and the extra pressure this is placing on the service.”

Meanwhile £63,000 has been awarded to the building of a new outdoor pavilion, where staff will be able to meet, have lunch and enjoy workshops.

Mary Colvin, chair of the board of trustees for Ninewells Community Garden, said:

“Everyone involved in running the garden is delighted to receive this award, which will allow us to further develop our work to support the health and care staff as they deliver the Covid recovery plan.

“Grabbing some time in the working day to have a walk and get outside is just the tonic to relieve stress.”

£125m donated to projects across the UK

NHS Charities Together has so far allocated £125 million to projects that support staff, patients, volunteers and communities.

Grants have been awarded for projects including counselling services and helplines to support people’s mental health.

It comes after staff at several sites across Tayside were provided with new outdoor benches thanks to money from Tayside Health Fund.