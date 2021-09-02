Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Covid: £130,000 to support Ninewells Hospital staff during recovery from pandemic

By Lindsey Hamilton
September 2, 2021, 5:56 pm
Staff at Ninewells Hospital are set to benefit from more than £130,000 of funding to help them during the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

NHS Tayside’s charity arm, Tayside Health Fund, has received the cash from NHS Charities Together.

More than £67,000 is going to spiritual care and wellbeing services.

It will help increase capacity for activities, as staff look for support in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis.

‘Extra pressure’ on wellbeing service during Covid

Alan Gibbon, head of the staff wellbeing service, said: “Our wellbeing services is the primary route for staff to seek one-to-one support within NHS Tayside.

“The staff wellbeing service… has been under increased pressure to provide a timely response to staff support.

“This has been a growing situation due to the ongoing Covid pandemic and the extra pressure this is placing on the service.”

Meanwhile £63,000 has been awarded to the building of a new outdoor pavilion, where staff will be able to meet, have lunch and enjoy workshops.

Mary Colvin, Chairperson of the Ninewells Community Garden and Patrick Sullivan, Senior Chaplain at the Department of Spiritual Care.

Mary Colvin, chair of the board of trustees for Ninewells Community Garden, said:

“Everyone involved in running the garden is delighted to receive this award, which will allow us to further develop our work to support the health and care staff as they deliver the Covid recovery plan.

“Grabbing some time in the working day to have a walk and get outside is just the tonic to relieve stress.”

£125m donated to projects across the UK

NHS Charities Together has so far allocated £125 million to projects that support staff, patients, volunteers and communities.

Grants have been awarded for projects including counselling services and helplines to support people’s mental health.

It comes after staff at several sites across Tayside were provided with new outdoor benches thanks to money from Tayside Health Fund.