Cover of Friday’s ‘Yoor Wullie’ selfies supplement is itself a work of art…

The front cover of our bumper Oor Wullie selfies supplement is a work of art in its own right.

The image on the front of the 40-page special is itself actually made up of hundreds of your selfies, pulled together over a larger image of some of the Wullie sculptures.

When we asked our readers to send in pics of them with their favourite statue, we expected to receive a few nice pictures that we could pepper through the pages of the Tele over the summer.

© DC Thomson

To say we were surprised by the incredible weight of submissions would be something of an understatement.

Almost 1000 pictures were sent it, creating a headache — albeit a lovely one — for our production staff.

We featured a page, and sometimes more, of your pics just about every day over the last couple of months and Friday’s 40-page supplement is a celebration of each and every one — we hope you enjoy it!

Watch a clip below of Sanna Dyker describing the inspiration behind her Oor Wullie design.