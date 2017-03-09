‘Cover up’ claims after girl found with knife at Dundee school

Calls have been made for an investigation after a girl was caught with a knife at a Dundee school.

The Tele has learned that a youngster at Morgan Academy turned up carrying the weapon.

It comes amid reports of escalating violence at schools across the city.

However, the incident was not reported to police — leading to claims from sources that the school was trying to orchestrate a “cover-up”.

The latest incident has prompted fears that a tragedy similar to the fatal stabbing of Aberdeen teenager Bailey Gwynne could happen in Dundee.

The discovery of the knife last week came ahead of a meeting of the local branch of the EIS teaching union.

Branch secretary David Baxter said one of the main issues on the agenda was the recent significant escalation in violence in city schools.

On the eve of the meeting, police were called to deal with a fight between pupils outside Morgan Academy.

Mr Baxter said: “Violent behaviour in schools in Dundee is a burning issue.

“In the past year, there has been an escalation in the number of our members who have been coming to us to report incidents of aggression and violence towards them.

“We are hearing of teachers who have been spoken to aggressively, sworn at, hit and kicked.

“Teachers are feeling they are not receiving support and have claimed that increased violence towards them is affecting their health and welfare and ability to do their job properly.

“It is also extremely concerning that there is a report of a knife being discovered in a city school.”

Mr Baxter said he had been made aware of the incident and was seeking further information.

He said: “If there has been a knife taken into the school it has to be reported to the police. We would also expect the pupil involved to be excluded.”

Maryfield councillor Georgia Cruickshank said she was shocked to hear of the incident.

She added: “Given the case of Bailey Gwynne we cannot afford to be complacent. We don’t want a repeat in Dundee of what happened in Aberdeen.

“Taking a knife to school is a serious offence which can’t be swept under the carpet to protect the schools’s exclusion figures.”

Labour’s education spokesman on the city council Laurie Bidwell said: “The rise in the reported number of violent incidents in our schools is unacceptable. These incidents threaten the health and safety of staff and disrupt teaching.

“I’m concerned this rise in violence against staff is associated with the clampdown on school exclusions and cuts in places at the off-site education centres.

“Encouraging inclusion and reducing exclusions, while not having in place suitable alternatives, seems a recipe for troubling behaviour and disrupted learning.”

Education convener Stewart Hunter said any act of violence or aggression towards teachers or other pupils isn’t acceptable.

“We’re trying not to exclude pupils for certain incidents but attempting to discover the reasons for the behaviour,” he said.

“In the long term, exclusion is not the best solution for anyone and we want to deal with these children in a more appropriate manner.

“We recognise there are issues and our door is always open to anyone who has concerns.”