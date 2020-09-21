Coventry receive glowing report on Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland’s superb strike

Coventry City have received a glowing report on Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland.

The English club had a scout at Tannadice to see Shankland score a wonder goal that helped the Tangerines beat St Mirren 2-1 on Saturday.

His volley will be in paragraph one of the report that landed on Blues boss Mark Robins’ desk.

Coventry have shown an interest in Shankland since his days at Ayr United and were regular attendees at United matches last season.

Robins, whose side chalked up their first league win thanks to a 3-2 victory over QPR at St Andrew’s on Friday night, is known to still be in the market for a forward to help them take the Championship by storm following promotion from League One last season.

Meanwhile, Shankland’s goal earned the admiration of a man who knows a fair bit about brilliant strikes – former Scotland striker James McFadden.

McFadden, whose famous hit against France has gone down in Scottish football folklore, was full of praise for the United player.

Speaking on Sportscene, he said: “Jim Goodwin (the St Mirren manager) says they allowed him too much space but I don’t think they did.

“It was (about) Lawrence Shankland’s movement, his speed of thought to get himself into that position. He is quickest to react and that is an absolutely brilliant finish.

“It is typical of a striker who knows where the goal is. He is not concentrating on hitting it oo hard. He knows exactly where the goal is and just guides it into the corner.

“It is a brilliant finish and that’s what they (United) have been missing.”