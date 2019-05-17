Cove want former United captain Fyvie next season as they aim to be a senior team

Former Dundee United captain Fraser Fyvie is wanted by Scottish League newcomers-in-waiting Cove Rangers.

But the men from the suburb of Aberdeen have admitted the fact they could only offer him a part-time contract means the are likely to lose out in the race to sign the 26-year-old.

Cove hold a 4-0 first leg lead in their play-off final against Berwick Rangers.

They are expected to confirm their step up from the Highland League to League Two in Saturday’s second game.

Once that’s done they will be looking to strengthen their squad for next term and would like to add Fyvie, who left United earlier this month, on board.

Chairman Keith Moorhouse, though, admits offers from full-time clubs elsewhere could scupper their chances of getting him.