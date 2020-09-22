Cove Rangers 0-1 Dundee: Paul McGowan heads late winner for Dark Blues

Dundee continued their pre-season schedule with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Cove Rangers.

Paul McGowan, scorer in last week’s home victory over Peterhead, once more proved the difference as he headed in trialist Daniel Church’s cross with just five minutes remaining.

Ahead of the clash at the Balmoral Stadium, Dark Blues boss James McPake left Jack Hamilton, Graham Dorrans and Jordan McGhee out of the squad, saying: “I think this week is a good chance to manage them, (Graham) Dorrans and (Jordan) McGhee in particular.

“Some need the game more than others.

“They are fine, along with Jack Hamilton, I chose to leave those three down the road and they did a bit of training during the day, but they’ll be OK to go again Saturday.”

Once more Danny Mullen, Alex Jakubiak, Jamie Ness, Shaun Byrne and Jordan Marshall missed out through injury.

Charlie Adam started, as did Jordon Forster as he continues his return from injury, with the former Liverpool and Rangers man getting a further 65 minutes under his belt.

However, the Dens men had to wait a bit longer to break the deadlock against Paul Hartley’s Cove outfit with McGowan striking late on.

The Dark Blues will face the League One side once more on Saturday, this time at Dens, and also at home in the Betfred Cup group stage on Tuesday, November 10.

Dundee: Ferrie, Kerr (McDaid 46), Trialist, Forster, McGowan, Ashcroft, Mulligan (Fleming 79), Elliott, Anderson (D Strachan 79), Cameron (Robertson 46), Adam (Moore 65).

Unused subs: Sharp.

Cove: McKenzie, Strachan, Milne (Leighton 46), Higgins (Trialist 46), Ross (Yule (46), Scully (McIntosh 46), Watson (McAllister 46), Redman (Livingstone 46), Megginson (Semple 46), Masson (Fyvie 46), Brown (Trialist 46).