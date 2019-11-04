Court views CCTV of Brian Fox’s alleged killing

A court has been shown CCTV footage of the moment a 62-year-old man was allegedly knocked to the ground and killed on New Year’s Day.

Wes Reid, 20, and Adam Valentine, 25, are on trial charged with the culpable homicide of Brian Fox in the early hours of January 1 this year, which they both deny.

The pair also face a charge of breach of the peace, while Valentine also faces seven other assault charges.

The High Court in Edinburgh was shown CCTV footage from the hours leading up the incident, alleged to have taken place shortly after 1.15am on the Nethergate.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Ian Borthwick, based at Police Scotland’s Dundee HQ in Bell Street, gave evidence as the officer charged with analysing camera footage related to the case.

Advocate depute Mark McGuire showed DS Borthwick a pair of Nike training shoes, a checked shirt and a pair of trousers which were either seized from his home or taken from him after he was arrested.

The officer, who has 11 years of police service, was also shown a pair of cream-coloured trousers seized from the home of Valentine.

DS Borthwick, over the course of several hours of reviewing footage, agreed they were similar to articles worn by two people resembling Reid and Valentine in various parts of Dundee the early hours of New Year’s Day.

A man wearing clothing similar to that of Reid’s was seen entering the Nether Inn at around 12.25am, having a drink, before walking up the Nethergate towards Perth Road.

Together with a woman agreed to be Shannon Sykes, Valentine’s girlfriend at the time, the men are seen entering the Boozy Cow on Roseangle and buying drinks, before leaving and walking towards the Nethergate at approximately 1.05am.

Footage taken outside the Braes pub appeared to show two men wearing clothing similar to that of Reid and Valentine swinging on an awning over the entrance to the bar.

Asked to describe it, DS Borthwick said: “Two males were swinging on the awning. The first appeared to be Adam Valentine and the second is Wes Reid.”

At around 1.10am, a man wearing clothing similar to Reid’s is seen to kick over a bin on the Nethergate to the east of Groucho’s record shop, before walking away clapping his outstretched hands.

The sergeant was then asked to review footage taken outside McDaniels pub on Whitehall Crescent and up Union Street, towards the Nethergate.

He described footage of a man “wearing a blue jacket and denim jeans” – said to be Mr Fox – having a brief conversation with another man outside the pub before walking up Union Street.

Towards the end of the footage, a taxi is seen to pull out of a side street and across the road into the taxi rank on the Nethergate, almost striking men who DS Borthwick agreed resembled Reid and Valentine.

What the officer described as an “altercation” began, resulting in two people being “pushed” into the road.

DS Borthwick said: “A person who appears to be Mr Reid has made a forward motion with his arm or his arms, outstretched, at chest height.”

A man resembling Mr Valentine then comes forward.

DS Borthwick added: “He approaches Mr Fox, still on the ground on his back, and he appears to punch him with his right hand.

“It’s difficult to say from that because there’s a person obstructing but it’s around the chest area or nearer the head area.”

The trial continues.