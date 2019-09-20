Court told woman was abducted and beaten by Dundee man in ‘sustained and violent’ attack

A man has appeared in court charged with the abduction and violent assault of his girlfriend.

William Petrie, 24, is on trial at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of attacking the woman on two occasions in March and May.

Depute fiscal Marie Irvine described Petrie carrying out a “sustained and violent” assault on the woman.

The court heard allegations that the woman thought Petrie was going to kill her during the attack.

When giving evidence, she said that in the first incident, Petrie became irate after seeing a message from her former partner. She alleges that Petrie locked her in the house before pinning her to the floor and striking her head off the floor repeatedly.

The woman was allegedly punched five or six times and claims she later blacked out.

Ms Irvine said: “I ask you to accept the complainer was telling the truth and find her to be both credible and reliable. I would urge you to convict the accused of both charges.”

But Petrie claims that his alleged victim flew into a rage and that no assault took place.

Defence solicitor Doug McConnell said that a lack of independent and medical evidence meant the jury could acquit Petrie.

In his closing speech, he said: “There is nothing to suggest that she had any injuries at all.

“Look at the independent evidence. I would suggest there is very little, if any.”

Petrie, a prisoner at Perth, denies abducting the woman, forcing her into a vehicle, assaulting her by repeatedly striking her head off the floor, a wall and the dashboard of a car on March 29 on Strathmartine Road.

He allegedly twisted the woman’s arm and punched her on May 2 on Brownhill Street.

The trial, before Sheriff Lorna Drummond, continues.