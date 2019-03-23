Court hears of woman’s shame after appalling drunken attack on grieving police

A woman launched a torrent of abuse at grieving Dundee police, yelling: “You’ll end up like your Carnoustie pal – dropped in the water.”

Daryl Symons’ sick attack referenced the tragic accidental death of PC Dean Morrison who was discovered in Barry Burn near Carnoustie.

Symons spat at officers during an outrageous bust-up at the city’s Balfour Street and West Bell Street police station.

The 22-year-old, from Mossgiel Crescent, was seized by police who were wrongly informed there was a warrant for her arrest, provoking a furious response.

Officers were called to the students’ union in Balfour Street on January 16 where staff believed she was under age.

Police found Symons under the influence of alcohol and shouting. They then carried out a check and were told there was an outstanding arrest warrant for her.

This turned out to be false, but officers acted on the information they had received.

Foul-mouthed Symons swore at the officers while being put in a police van which was then driven to headquarters where she continued her tirade against officers.

Symons pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner plus shouting, swearing and repeatedly spitting then struggling with police officers.

Symons was said to be “ashamed” and had suffered from anxiety and her defence lawyer insisted she had apologised profusely to the officers.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond acknowledged that Symons, who has previous convictions, had not offended in the last couple of years.

She said: “You cannot behave like this.”

She imposed a fine of £320, which would have been £400 but for the early guilty plea.

She allowed Symons to pay the penalty at £10 per fortnight.