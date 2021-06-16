A man has admitted sending sinister Facebook threats to a Perthshire woman who battered a six-month-old baby girl and left her brain damaged.
William McPhee, from Rattray, near Blairgowrie, fired off a series of menacing messages to Shannon Soutter in January.
He called her a “pure beast” and told her to leave town because he knew “at least” three people who wanted her dead.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe