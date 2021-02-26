Court hears how ‘melee erupted’ in Perth pub when man punched punter without warning

An offshore worker who left a man scarred for life during a Perth brawl at a family birthday party has been ordered to pay one of his victims £1,000.
Dean Calder, 31, carried out unprovoked attacks on two cousins and left Stuart Whyte with a pair of visible scars during the bust-up.
Calder and other family members were celebrating his brother’s birthday when the evening descended into violence.
