A man produced a fake video of himself lying in a hospital during an eight-month campaign of domestic bullying of his partner.

Graham Thompson, 38, sent the video to convince her he was unwell, as he also bombarded her with messages by phone and on social media channels.

Perth Sheriff Court was told Thompson had also contacted his partner’s employers and lied to them to convince them she had been carrying out crimes.

Thompson’s solicitor told the court his client was “a man of substance” but added his record “did not make for happy reading.”

False claims to partner and her employer

Thompson, of Rannoch Road, Perth, admitted engaging in an abusive course of behaviour towards his girlfriend in Perth between December 1, 2019 and July 22 last year.

He admitted making “excessive contact” with her by phone, text and social media to ask where she was and threatening to harm himself, as well as seizing her by the hand.

He admitted pretending he was in hospital and backing up his false claim by sending a video purporting to be of him in a hospital bed.

He asked her to bring his belongings and also sent false claims to her employer that she had been involved in criminal conduct.

He also admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence at his home on January 18 this year.

Sentence was deferred by Sheriff Neil Bowie for the preparation of social background reports.