A man has been accused of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards his former partner on New Year’s Day.

Grant Hutchison, 27, of Helmsdale Drive, denies entering the woman’s home by unknown means and shouting and swearing on January 1.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

It is also alleged Hutchison did so while on bail.

Sheriff John Rafferty set a trial date for next month.