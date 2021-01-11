Seven climate change activists accused of scaling an oil rig at the Port of Dundee have had their case continued.

Extinction Rebellion campaigners Federico Pastoris, 25, Mark Quinn, 22, 24-year-old Marco Tenconi, Guy Bowen, 32, 27-year-old Alison Orr, Joanne Venables, 36, and Fiona Comrie, 26, are accused of breaching the peace on January 6 last year.

The seven are charged with approaching the Valaris oil rig in an inflatable boat on the River Tay and either climbing on to the structure or assisting others to do so, attaching themselves to the rig for hours and refusing to leave.

All except Bowen were also charged with possessing a lock knife on various streets in Dundee and at the River Tay.

Pastoris, of Wright’s Houses, Edinburgh; Quinn, of Hammerfield Avenue, Aberdeen; Tenconi, of Hartington Place, Edinburgh; Bowen, of Langside Road, Glasgow; Orr, of Blackness Avenue, Venables, of Hartington Pace, Edinburgh; and Comrie, of Balbair Road, Nairn, were all absent when the case called at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Tom Hughes continued the case without plea until later this month.

