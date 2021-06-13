Courier readers pick their Scotland Euro 2020 anthem

With a host of songs released and vying to become the Scotland anthem for the Euro 2020 campaign, readers of The Courier have been having their say on which one is best.

After we shared seven of the best songs released ahead of the tournament thousands voted for their favourite.

As well as homegrown talent in the form of Dundee punk band The Cundeez, the field of seven songs included a punk/ska band with Fife roots.

First place

Just over 38% of those who voted opted for The Cundeez, whose Kilts On, Taps Aff hit proved catchy.

The song, which celebrates one of Scotland’s finest traditions, has won praise across the UK and has even been played on BBC radio.

Frontman Gary Robertson said the song came together in the weeks after Scotland qualified.

Explaining how guitarist ‘Trotsky Cundee’ remembered a long-forgotten riff, he said: “Trotsky came to rehearsal with a bagful of riffs. He literally played two and we said ‘right, that’s the tune’.

“I basically went away and wrote this song on a Saturday afternoon. These two riffs had verse and chorus, and the song just fit.

“We are really happy with it. It’s written for the Tartan Army heading to the Euro championship.

“We are just trying to let everyone and their granny hear it and hopefully it can inspire the Scotland team.”

Gary Robertson said he hoped the song would spur on Steve Clarke’s side as they take to the pitch.

He told STV News: “Hopefully the nation will get behind it when the troops take the field, and we’re hoping it will inspire the boys to better things.

“Twenty three years, it’s been a long, long wait. That save from Marshall against Serbia, we hit the roof, the whole country went mental.

“It’s going to go right off the Richter if we get into the knockout stages,” Mr Robertson predicted.

Another song with local roots, Toepokes and Tragedies came second with 30% of the vote.

Fife-born chef and musician Rod Drysdale first wrote the song in 1998 whilst he was in the bath.

Now Rod has released the song as a Euro 2020 anthem for Scotland, with revamped lyrics like: “Go and fight for your flag on the hallowed turf at Hampden, take it with you to Wembley-oh-ee-oh”.

Listen to the seven songs released for Euro 2020 here.