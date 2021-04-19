Courier Politics, Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 19

World’s richest man Elon Musk wins £2bn contract to land astronauts on the moon in this decade Nasa has chosen billionaire Elon Musk’s private space company SpaceX to build the lunar lander that will put the first woman and person of colour on the moon.

Brave boy on mend after trampoline accident reveals cancer Bumping his head on the trampoline was a sore one for little Brodie Halliday… but probably saved his life after a scan revealed a tumour the size of a tennis ball in his brain.