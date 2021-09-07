Courier Business Briefing: Sustainability and the road to net zero

A Courier Business Briefing this month will focus on sustainability and the road to net zero.

The United Nations is bringing the COP26 climate change conference to Glasgow in November and sustainability is of increasing importance to Scottish firms.

The Scottish Government has made a commitment to reach net zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2045 – but the path to get there is uncertain.

The briefing will consider the issues that lie ahead and what steps businesses in Tayside and Fife are making now to reduce their environmental impact.

Expert speakers at Courier Briefing

The free virtual event on September 29 is held in association with Johnston Carmichael and supported by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) and University of Dundee.

It will feature three expert speakers and a question and answer session.

Greig Coull, the chief executive of MSIP, will describe the exciting developments taking place at the Dundee campus, which focuses on sustainable transport and mobility.

Jamie Davidson, director of corporate finance at Johnston Carmichael, will bring his vast experience in the energy, infrastructure and sustainability sectors to provide insight on firms making sustainable choices.

Professor John Rowan, vice-principal for research, knowledge exchange and wider impact at University of Dundee, is responsible for the overall research strategy of the university and has particular expertise in the study of environmental change.

‘All businesses have role to play’

Jenn Stewart, head of Johnston Carmichael’s Dundee office, business advisory director and head of rural, said: “We are delighted to be part of this business briefing.

“All businesses have a role to play on the road to net zero and need to incorporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) into their strategy and behaviours, but it can be a daunting path to start upon.

“This briefing will help give pointers to businesses about the journey they can take to help them achieve a reduction in their environmental impact.”

The briefing will run from 8am to 9am and people can register for free at www.thecourierbriefings.co.uk