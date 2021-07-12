Courier Business Awards: Don’t miss deadline to submit an entry

There’s still time for companies to enter this year’s Courier Business Awards – but don’t delay.

The deadline for nominations has been extended by a week to Sunday, July 18.

The Courier Business Awards, held in association with Henderson Loggie, celebrates the top talent in Tayside and Fife.

After the most challenging period for the economy, we are looking forward to celebrating the determination, resilience and innovation shown by firms that operate in Courier Country.

In 2019 more than 800 guests attended our black-tie ceremony in a purpose-built marquee at Dundee’s Apex City Quay Hotel.

After a year off last year due to the pandemic, the plan is to hold a live ceremony on October 30, subject to government regulations.

Categories for every business – including new awards

Several new awards are up for grabs this year.

The Covid Resilience Award will be awarded to a business that has shown innovative practices to keep trading.

Other new awards will be given to the best social media campaign, farming and estates business, and energy business.

There is a category for businesses of all sizes and sectors.

The 15 awards also include apprentice, business leader, family business, technology, hospitality, retail, service and small.

Any company that has a significant presence in Courier Country can take part and can enter multiple categories.

Winning a Courier Business Award is not only a boost for staff, but can raise the profile of a company and help it attract new business and the best employees.

‘Special award to have’

Reflecting on his win at the 2019 awards, Nathan Pyne-Carter, chief executive at Ace Aquatec, said: “It’s a special award to have and tt’s really great to be appreciated and to have positive feedback.”

Additional awards will be presented to the overall Business of the Year and Outstanding Contribution, which are selected by the judging panel.

This year’s judging panel will be chaired by Liz Cameron, chief executive of Scottish Chambers of Commerce.

Other decision makers are David Smith, managing partner at Henderson Loggie; Alan Lees, chairman of BT Scotland; Graham Huband, managing editor at DC Thomson Media; and Angela Vickers, chief executive of Apex Hotels.

Courier Business Awards are free to enter at our dedicated website and an entry should only take a short time to complete. To take part visit thecourierbusinessawards.com

The Courier Business Award categories: