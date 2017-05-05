The Carnoustie couple whose £15,000 BMW was stolen and used in the raid have told of their shock.

Nicola and Ross Cameron’s car was taken from their driveway. The theft was only discovered just after 7am by Nicola, 38.

She said: “I was leaving the house about 7.10am and I couldn’t find my handbag.

“I went into the living room, looked out the window and saw the car wasn’t there.

“I was just confused thinking, ‘Did I bring the car home last night?’ I came into the kitchen, saw the keys were gone and that’s when it actually dawned on me.

“It’s the last thing I expected to discover and then we heard about this ram-raid. You’d think that would be the last type of car they’d use.

“I just don’t know what’s going to happen next that’s the worst part.

“My bag was stolen with all my make-up but thankfully nothing of sentimental value.

“We’ve never been through anything like this before, it’s horrible.”

Ross, 43, added: “I can’t believe it, I’m still pretty bewildered by the whole thing — particularly when they used the car to raid the shop which isn’t what you’d expect.”

At least one other house in the area was targeted.

Louise Chalmers, 54, of nearby Tiger Beach Drive, said her handbag was taken in a sneak-in theft between 9pm and midnight yesterday — while she watched TV.

She said police believed the thefts were linked.