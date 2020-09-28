Couple’s magical woodland spreads happiness during coronavirus in Fair City

A Tayside couple has created their very own fairy garden in an attempt to bring out everyone’s inner child.

Paul Gilson and Jennifer Brown have transformed their front garden on Friar Street in Perth into a magical woodland full of forest folk and now they’re attracting visitors from all over the UK.

Their garden – called ‘The Wee Friar’ – is full of little crafted fairy houses , along with a wishing well and a postbox for children to leave letters for the forest folk – and they even write back to the children, leaving their replies hanging on one of the bushes in the garden.

© Steve MacDougall/DCTMedia

Jennifer said: “At first we just did it for ourselves to make the place look a bit pretty but the response has driven us to keep creating more.

“It has brought happiness, joy and smiles during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We thought it would just be kids but literally people of all ages are stopping by to have a look. There is no limit on who visits the fairy garden.”

She added: “When people stop to look at the forest folk they don’t speak about coronavirus, no one mentions it here they just talk about the happy stuff.

“Positivity can transform everything.”

© Steve MacDougall/DCTMedia

Paul, who runs woodwork projects through Paul’s Crafty Ventures, said the garden was interactive.

Visitors can look into the wishing well, and clothes hanging on a fairy house washing line change every day.

He added: “There are no physical creatures or fairy folk in the garden because we want to keep the mystery alive, we want the kids to use their imagination.

“We tell the kids the forest folk run away and hide when people come past.”

Paul continued: “A lot of people my age say ‘that’s very nice, but it will get nicked’, but as time has gone by no one has broken anything or taken anything and it softens their hearts and turns them into having more faith in humanity.

“It is bringing out people’s inner child and the positive effect that has is wonderful.”

© Steve MacDougall/DCTMedia

Jennifer said it was delightful to see children’s letters.

She said: “We made little envelopes for the children to write a note to the forest folk and they can put that in the garden postbox.

“So we decided to write back to the children to thank each one for their note, and you can see the excitement on their faces when they see they’ve had a note back from the forest folk – this wee girl did a dance because she was so excited.

“We have had notes from people coming to Perth from North Berwick, Bath and Wales.”

The couple are now looking forward to celebrating both Hallowe’en and Christmas with the forest folk in their garden, and will have a special pumpkin display and a cauldron full of soup on October 31.