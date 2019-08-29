Couple’s Carnoustie wedding inspired by iconic cherry blossom in Dundee park

The iconic cherry blossom in Dawson Park was the inspiration for the gorgeous decor at this Dundee wedding.

And with the bride named Cherri, it was the perfect fit.

Cherri Tennant, 23, married operations technician Paul Dempsey, 27, in the stunning blush pink ceremony at Carnoustie Golf Hotel on August 10 after nearly two years of planning.

They chose the venue for the beautiful views, while the close proximity to the beach was reminiscent of their engagement.

The couple, who stay in Broughty Ferry, first met in 2014 at a new year party in Fat Sams.

From their first meeting on the dancefloor the couple had a whirlwind romance, moving in together eight months later.

The pair were back on the dancefloor five years later as they danced to Robbie Williams’ She’s the One on their wedding day.

Cherri, a student ambulance technician, said: “We first met in Fat Sams in December 2014.

“I approached Paul on the dancefloor and after that went on a few dates. Eight months later we had moved in together.

“Our first date was to Domino’s and the cinema but I can’t remember what we went to see.

“We went on dates for about four weeks before he asked me to be his girlfriend.”

The proposal came three years later in November 2017 in one of the most iconic locations in the world.

Cherri added: “Paul proposed on the beach on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai at a five-star hotel called Anantara the Palm.

“It was a beautiful set-up on the beach, totally secluded.

“It was in the evening and there was a red carpet with candles leading down the beach with a table at the bottom and rose petals.

“I certainly didn’t expect him to propose.

“As the waiter was taking a picture of us, Paul got down on one knee and I immediately said yes.

“He was so nervous he froze holding the ring box on one knee which was quite funny.

“Paul picked the perfect ring. I couldn’t have picked it better myself.

“After the proposal we enjoyed a five-course seafood menu by the sea with beautiful views.”

The wedding was set for this month but as the day approached the couple were worried that flash flooding in the area would lead to a wash-out.

However, thanks to staff at Carnoustie golf course they got their perfect day with outdoor pictures included.

The bride said: “I was pretty organised so the planning went quite smoothly.

“It was difficult starting a new job in the ambulance service as well as planning a wedding but the day was stress-free and it went so well.

“We were a bit worried with the flash floods on the Friday before and all the flooding left on the golf course.

“Luckily the hotel got rid of the flooded area around the course for our wedding on the Saturday.

“They did a fantastic job and made everything run smoothly. Wedding organiser Morag Fraser was amazing and she made sure everything went to plan.”

On the big day, Cherri ensured that everyone had a special role as she was walked down the aisle by both her mum and dad, Andrea and Murray.

She said: “I decided to have both of them walk me down the aisle as they are separated and I wanted them both to play a special part in my big day.”

They walked to the cherry blossom-adorned alter which was created by Carnoustie company Celebre.

The cherry blossom theme ran from the couple’s pre-wedding photo shoot right through to the big day itself and they not only looked pretty but they also gave photographer Angela Bell some interesting props.

“Having a name like Cherri, you can’t not have cherry blossom trees involved,” Cherri said.

“We love the trees in Dawson Park not far from our house and they featured in our pre-wedding photos with Angela.

“She truly is an amazing photographer. She made us feel at ease and it was a great experience.

“She will go to any length to get a good photo – even shaking the blossom trees like a mad woman.”

Now winding down from the big day, Cherri and Paul are looking forward to September for the part they were most excited about planning, the honeymoon.

Cherri said: “The best parts were picking my dress and honeymoon hunting.

“We are off to Singapore and the Maldives next month.”