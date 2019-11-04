Couple who robbed Dundee OAP and fractured his jaw are handed jail terms

A couple who assaulted and robbed a pensioner who gave them a lift have today been jailed.

Richard Gibson and Louise Robb targeted Robert Hansen after he asked the pair to get out of his car on Dundonald Street on May 26.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Gibson thumped the 72-year-old before Robb stole his phone, keys and wallet.

The day before this incident, Robb, 38, snatched 66-year-old William Smith’s £3,000 necklace from his home on Woodlands Terrace.

Gibson, 34 also racially abused a nurse in the custody suite of police headquarters.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “As part of my sentencing I have to reflect society’s disapproval of violence towards the elderly or older people in the community.

“As a result of that, there is no alternative for both of you but a custodial sentence.”

The pair could be seen embracing in the dock but Gibson’s demeanour quickly changed and began verbally abusing Robb.

During the first incident, Robb was caught after arousing the suspicions of staff at Ramsdens, Crichton Street, after she tried to sell Mr Smith’s necklace.

Robb later arranged for Mr Hansen to pick her up the following day but the driver was not expecting Gibson.

Prosecutor Saima Rasheed said: “The complainer stopped his car at Shotz. He approached the rear passenger door and grabbed the accused by the jacket to pull him out.

“The accused, Gibson, punched him to the head several times.

“The complainer managed to climb on top of the accused and restrain him. He could feel the accused Robb taking items from his pockets.”

Mr Hansen suffered bruising to his face as well as a fractured jaw.

Police later caught up with the pair and Gibson feigned illness while in custody. When being treated by nurse Nathan Vohra, Gibson said: “***** ****. I’d rather be seen by a white nurse.”

Gibson, of Stirling Street, and Robb, of Fleming Gardens West, pleaded guilty to amended charges.

Solicitor Jim Laverty, representing Robb, said her client had previously been exploited by the two victims before adding that the offences were “entirely out of character.”

Gibson’s solicitor, Anika Jethwa, added that her client had been in the grip of a pernicious drug addiction at the time of the offence and was irked at the nature of Robb and Mr Hansen’s relationship.

Sheriff Carmichael jailed Robb for 10 months before handing out a 15 month sentence to Gibson.