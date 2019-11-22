Couple who hurled liquid at student’s face before robbing her jailed

A couple who hurled liquid at a student’s face before robbing her have been jailed.

John Hutton and Stacey Boyd, both 31, stole the woman’s rucksack during their attack, described as “shocking” by a sheriff, on Ward Road in April.

She thought the pair had thrown acid in her face before being robbed.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard their victim is now frightened to go out on her own as a result of their attack.

On the night in question, the woman had attended a friend’s art exhibition before visiting another friend’s flat on Commercial Street to consume alcohol.

At around 1am, the woman left the flat to walk home and became aware of Hutton and Boyd near to the Balcony Bar.

Prosecutor Vicki Bell said the woman thought they had thrown acid in her face.

Mrs Bell added: “She heard the container fall to the ground and was aware of someone grabbing her rucksack from her right shoulder and going towards Nicoll Street.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The shocked student quickly realised the liquid was not acid and attempted to borrow someone’s phone from the Balcony Bar but was unsuccessful.

Police seized the dress she was wearing and carried out a CCTV review of the area.

Footage showed the pair following her with Hutton carrying a cup.

Both Hutton, a prisoner of HMP Perth, and Boyd, a prisoner of HMP Edinburgh, were conveniently traced by police within Dundee Sheriff Court on April 25 and made no reply to being cautioned and charged.

The duo pleaded guilty to throwing a liquid on the woman’s face and robbing her of a rucksack, headphones, perfume, keys and a key ring on April 23 on Ward Road.

Boyd was jailed for 14 months while Hutton was sentenced to 31 months in prison.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “This was, in my view, a shocking crime of assault and robbery.

“You committed this crime at about one o’clock in the morning. You targeted a young woman who was walking home alone.

“At that time you there liquid over her face. It was at a time when the media reported several incidents of acid being thrown in people’s faces.

“It was, in my view, to distract, disorientate, and terrify the victim.

“Your conduct is unacceptable and unwanted in Dundee.”